Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:43 IST
Israel said the Red Cross has received the remains of a hostage in Gaza after Hamas announced that it was releasing the body of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in 2014 whose body has been held in captivity for 11 years.

The remains will be transferred on Sunday to Israel and to the national forensic institute for identification.

If the body is identified as a hostage, there will be four bodies of hostages remaining in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

