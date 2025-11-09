Left Menu

Karur stampede: Ambulance drivers appear before CBI for questioning

Ambulance drivers who were on duty during actor-politician Vijays election rally in Karur appeared before the CBI on Sunday, sources said.A stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK rally led by Vijay claimed 41 lives and left 60 others injured in Velusamypuram, Karur, on September 27.About five to six ambulance drivers who were present during the incident appeared before the central agency, sources said.

PTI | Karur | Updated: 09-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 22:08 IST
Ambulance drivers who were on duty during actor-politician Vijay's election rally in Karur appeared before the CBI on Sunday, sources said.

A stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by Vijay claimed 41 lives and left 60 others injured in Velusamypuram, Karur, on September 27.

About five to six ambulance drivers who were present during the incident appeared before the central agency, sources said. The drivers, from ambulances run by government and private agencies in Karur and neighbouring districts, were questioned, they added.

The CBI took over the probe of the stampede on October 26. A special team has already visited the site in Velusamypuram to gather first-hand accounts as part of the inquiry.

According to the police, nearly five ambulances, including those arranged by the TVK, were stationed near the police quarters in Velusamypuram at the time of the incident.

On September 28, ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that immediately after the stampede, the police informed the local station via microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed into service.

