Three held by Mumbai cops for stealing firearm and live rounds from flat in ordnance depot area

Three individuals, including a minor boy, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly stealing a firearm and nine live rounds from a flat located on the Central Ordnance Depot COD campus in Malad area of Mumbai on November 1, police said.The accused had entered the flat by breaking the lock, an official said, adding that they also stole silver weighing 480 grams.Unit 12 of the crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation, examined footage from CCTV cameras from the spot and nearby areas.

Updated: 09-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 23:12 IST
Three individuals, including a minor boy, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly stealing a firearm and nine live rounds from a flat located on the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) campus in Malad area of Mumbai on November 1, police said.

The accused had entered the flat by breaking the lock, an official said, adding that they also stole silver weighing 480 grams.

Unit 12 of the crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation, examined footage from CCTV cameras from the spot and nearby areas. The probe also involved tracking the signal through the mobile tower locations to trace the suspects. Based on the specific information, the trio was apprehended from Dindoshi, and stolen items were recovered, an official said, adding that two adult suspects were subsequently arrested by the police while the minor boy was handed over to his parents.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

