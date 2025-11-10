UPDATE 1-South Korea special prosecutor indicts ex-President Yoon on more charges

South Korea's special prosecutor on Monday indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on additional charges of abusing power and aiding an enemy state related to his short-lived imposition of martial law last year.

Yoon attempted to provoke military conflict between South and North Korea in order to declare martial law, a prosecutor's spokesperson told a briefing, citing evidence found on a military official's mobile phone that included some words suggesting potential provocations against North Korea, such as "drones" and "surgical strike". According to the memo, Yoon, former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun and former military intelligence chief Yeo In-hyung planned to induce a North Korean attack against the South, the spokesperson said.

The trio wanted to create tensions in the country as a condition for Yoon to declare martial law, she said. Kim and Yeo were also indicted on the same additional charges, the prosecutor said.

The special prosecutor's team has accused Yoon and his military commanders of ordering a covert drone operation into the North to inflame tensions between the neighbours and justify his martial law decree. In October last year, North Korea said the South had sent drones to scatter anti-North Korean leaflets over Pyongyang, and published photos of the remains of a crashed South Korean military drone.

South Korea at the time declined to disclose whether it had sent the drones. Yoon and Kim denied they declared martial law to harm South Korea's national interests. Yeo said he deeply regretted not challenging the order from Yoon, according to media reports. The prosecutor's spokesperson said Yeo was making excuses that did not make sense about the notes discovered on his mobile phone.

