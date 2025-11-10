Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

The Supreme Court of India has taken decisive action in probing a devastating accident on Rajasthan's Bharat Mala Highway near Phalodi. The court has called upon the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport to provide explanations for the incident, which resulted in 15 fatalities, including 10 women and four children.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi has issued notices to the NHAI and the ministry, demanding a detailed response within two weeks. The responses should address the cause of the accident and include a survey of the area, focusing on the number of roadside dhabas on the highway.

The court has also asked for a specific report on the condition of the highway and the maintenance practices followed by contractors in the region. This investigation follows the court's suo motu cognisance of the tragic November 2 accident where a tempo traveller collided with a stationary truck en route from Kolayat temple to Jodhpur.

