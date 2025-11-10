Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

The Supreme Court of India has sought explanations from the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport regarding a fatal accident in Rajasthan. The court has demanded reports on safety norms and highway conditions after a devastating crash claimed 15 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:28 IST
Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken decisive action in probing a devastating accident on Rajasthan's Bharat Mala Highway near Phalodi. The court has called upon the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport to provide explanations for the incident, which resulted in 15 fatalities, including 10 women and four children.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi has issued notices to the NHAI and the ministry, demanding a detailed response within two weeks. The responses should address the cause of the accident and include a survey of the area, focusing on the number of roadside dhabas on the highway.

The court has also asked for a specific report on the condition of the highway and the maintenance practices followed by contractors in the region. This investigation follows the court's suo motu cognisance of the tragic November 2 accident where a tempo traveller collided with a stationary truck en route from Kolayat temple to Jodhpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

 India
2
Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

 India
4
Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025