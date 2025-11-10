Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Massive Arms Cache

A Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, linked to a terror investigation, was arrested after police discovered 360 kg of explosives and a significant arms cache in his accommodation. This operation involved both Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police forces and exposed connections to terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:51 IST
  • India

In a significant operation conducted by the Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police, a Kashmiri doctor has been detained following the discovery of a large amount of explosives and weaponry at his residence.

The individual in question, identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falaha University, is reported to have connections with terrorist activities, including promoting pro-Jaish-e-Mohammed sentiments.

A joint police team successfully seized around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, various firearms, and related materials, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb terrorism.

