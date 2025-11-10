Kerala Tragedy Sparks Probe Into Construction Negligence

In response to the tragic deaths of two children in Palakkad, Kerala Minister O R Kelu has called for an investigation into potential negligence in a construction project. The children, Aadi and Ajnesh, died when the sun shade of an under-construction house collapsed.

Kelu stressed that stringent action will be taken if officials' negligence is confirmed. Initial reports indicate that lack of prompt medical transport may have worsened the tragedy.

A departmental report has been requested to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. The minister aims to determine whether the Integrated Tribal Development Project officials failed in their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)