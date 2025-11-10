Left Menu

Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a detailed investigation into a cash-for-jobs scam involving a minister. Accused Puja Naik alleged the minister's involvement, prompting the crime branch to record her statement. Naik claims to have collected Rs 17 crore from victims on behalf of the minister, an IAS officer, and an engineer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, stated on Monday that the police are thoroughly probing allegations implicating a minister in a cash-for-jobs scam. Sawant intends to seek a detailed report on the matter from law enforcement.

The Goa crime branch recorded a statement from Puja Naik, who has been implicated in the scam. She claimed in a recent video that a minister from the Sawant cabinet, along with two other officials, were involved in the multi-crore scandal.

Sawant assured the public that a comprehensive inquiry is underway, as the police continue to verify Naik's allegations. This incident has previously shaken the Sawant-led government, with 34 cases registered across various police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

