Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, stated on Monday that the police are thoroughly probing allegations implicating a minister in a cash-for-jobs scam. Sawant intends to seek a detailed report on the matter from law enforcement.

The Goa crime branch recorded a statement from Puja Naik, who has been implicated in the scam. She claimed in a recent video that a minister from the Sawant cabinet, along with two other officials, were involved in the multi-crore scandal.

Sawant assured the public that a comprehensive inquiry is underway, as the police continue to verify Naik's allegations. This incident has previously shaken the Sawant-led government, with 34 cases registered across various police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)