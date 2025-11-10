Left Menu

Kerala Prepares for Comprehensive Local Body Elections

The Kerala State Election Commission has announced that local body elections will occur in two phases, on December 9 and 11, 2025. Elections are scheduled for 1,199 local bodies, excluding Mattannur Municipality, with 23,612 wards involved. Voter lists have been updated, and a range of IT solutions is employed to manage the processes.

The Kerala State Election Commission announced that local body elections are slated for December 9 and 11, 2025. The elections, affecting 1,199 local bodies, aim to engage over 23,612 wards. Excluded from this process is the Mattannur Municipality, due to its valid council term extending to 2027.

Updated voter lists show a total of 2,84,30,761 eligible voters. The preparation involves sophisticated IT systems to streamline electoral processes, such as voter management, election duty coordination, and real-time vote counting updates.

The electoral strategy includes comprehensive oversight and the deployment of several IT applications to ensure smooth operations across more than 33,000 polling stations throughout the state. Candidates and campaigners must adhere to strict codes of conduct, with specific guidelines on campaigning time, method, and administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

