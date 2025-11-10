Left Menu

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

A rider who allegedly stole an iPhone 15 assigned for delivery in Delhi's Patel Nagar has been arrested. Gurpreet Singh, the accused, evaded arrest for weeks but was eventually caught. He confessed to funding his drug addiction through theft and has a history of criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:39 IST
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a rider from a bike aggregator service who allegedly absconded with an Apple iPhone 15 intended for delivery in Delhi's Patel Nagar has been apprehended after an extensive manhunt lasting several weeks, the police announced on Monday.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, aged 29 and residing in Nangli Dairy, the suspect was captured on November 8. Police have confiscated the scooter believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, a complaint was lodged on October 17 about a bike rider failing to deliver an iPhone 15 and vanishing with it. Singh, who reportedly switched off his phone after picking up the device, admitted to the theft, citing his predominant objective was to sustain his drug addiction. Singh's criminal background includes at least 10 cases across various Delhi police stations. The police are continuing their investigation to identify accomplices and recover more stolen assets linked to Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana
2
Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

 India
3
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
4
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025