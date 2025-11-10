Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

In a shocking development, a rider from a bike aggregator service who allegedly absconded with an Apple iPhone 15 intended for delivery in Delhi's Patel Nagar has been apprehended after an extensive manhunt lasting several weeks, the police announced on Monday.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, aged 29 and residing in Nangli Dairy, the suspect was captured on November 8. Police have confiscated the scooter believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, a complaint was lodged on October 17 about a bike rider failing to deliver an iPhone 15 and vanishing with it. Singh, who reportedly switched off his phone after picking up the device, admitted to the theft, citing his predominant objective was to sustain his drug addiction. Singh's criminal background includes at least 10 cases across various Delhi police stations. The police are continuing their investigation to identify accomplices and recover more stolen assets linked to Singh.

