Tragic Clash Over Tractor Driving Leaves Farmer Dead in Madhya Pradesh

Seven people, including three minors, were detained in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly murdering farmer Sonu Yadav during an altercation. Yadav was reportedly killed over a dispute regarding his tractor driving near Nanakhedi mandi. Four of those detained are brothers from the Pardhi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, seven individuals, among them three minors, have been detained for the alleged murder of a farmer. The arrest follows a deadly altercation over tractor driving near Nanakhedi mandi, raising concerns over safety and community tensions.

Authorities identified the victim as Sonu Yadav, 32, who was killed in a confrontation. According to City Superintendent Priyanka Mishra, the dispute escalated when two men took issue with Yadav's driving, quickly calling for reinforcements from members of the Pardhi community.

Law enforcement reports indicate Yadav succumbed to injuries from a stone strike to the head. Of the seven detained, four are brothers, highlighting possible familial involvement in the conflict, as police continue their investigation into this violent outburst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

