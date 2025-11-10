Tragic Clash Over Tractor Driving Leaves Farmer Dead in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, seven individuals, among them three minors, have been detained for the alleged murder of a farmer. The arrest follows a deadly altercation over tractor driving near Nanakhedi mandi, raising concerns over safety and community tensions.

Authorities identified the victim as Sonu Yadav, 32, who was killed in a confrontation. According to City Superintendent Priyanka Mishra, the dispute escalated when two men took issue with Yadav's driving, quickly calling for reinforcements from members of the Pardhi community.

Law enforcement reports indicate Yadav succumbed to injuries from a stone strike to the head. Of the seven detained, four are brothers, highlighting possible familial involvement in the conflict, as police continue their investigation into this violent outburst.

(With inputs from agencies.)