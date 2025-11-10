Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

Three armed men looted Rs 10 lakh from PK Construction Company in Jamshedpur. The suspects, wearing helmets, executed the robbery during cash counting for laborers' payment. They fled on a motorcycle. Police, led by DSP Sunil Kumar Choudhary, are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold daylight heist, three armed men looted Rs 10 lakh from a contractor's firm in Jamshedpur's Birsanagar area, according to police reports.

The incident took place in the office of PK Construction Company, located in Savitri Complex, while cash was being counted for labor payment. The assailants, their identities hidden behind helmets, made off on a motorcycle after holding staff at gunpoint.

Police, led by DSP (City) Sunil Kumar Choudhary, are scrutinizing CCTV footage to catch the culprits, with efforts underway to ensure a swift arrest. Although sources indicate shots were fired during the heist, this detail remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Symbolic Birthday: A Critique of Economic Policies

Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Symbolic Birthday: A Critique of Economic Policies

 India
2
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Big with Atletico Madrid Stake

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Big with Atletico Madrid Stake

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

 India
4
Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025