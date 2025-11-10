Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

In a bold daylight heist, three armed men looted Rs 10 lakh from a contractor's firm in Jamshedpur's Birsanagar area, according to police reports.

The incident took place in the office of PK Construction Company, located in Savitri Complex, while cash was being counted for labor payment. The assailants, their identities hidden behind helmets, made off on a motorcycle after holding staff at gunpoint.

Police, led by DSP (City) Sunil Kumar Choudhary, are scrutinizing CCTV footage to catch the culprits, with efforts underway to ensure a swift arrest. Although sources indicate shots were fired during the heist, this detail remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)