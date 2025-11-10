Left Menu

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy CM, criticized the Election Commission for allegedly removing numerous voters from Bihar's electoral rolls, disproportionately affecting the poor and job seekers. He presented 1.12 crore signatures in protest, emphasizing the need for voting integrity and condemning institutional misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, also Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, accused the Election Commission of failing to do justice to the Bihar electorate. He alleged that the Commission removed a significant number of poor voters and those seeking employment outside the state from the electoral rolls.

Shivakumar's remarks came as he presented 1.12 crore signatures gathered across Karnataka as part of the Congress' 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' campaign. He claimed that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls confirmed wrongdoing by the Commission, which misused its office.

Shivakumar, who visited the national capital as the Karnataka Congress chief, called for protecting democracy and ensuring voting rights. He expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's guidance on previous irregularities and urged for continuous efforts to prevent 'vote theft'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

