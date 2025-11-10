Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, also Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, accused the Election Commission of failing to do justice to the Bihar electorate. He alleged that the Commission removed a significant number of poor voters and those seeking employment outside the state from the electoral rolls.

Shivakumar's remarks came as he presented 1.12 crore signatures gathered across Karnataka as part of the Congress' 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' campaign. He claimed that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls confirmed wrongdoing by the Commission, which misused its office.

Shivakumar, who visited the national capital as the Karnataka Congress chief, called for protecting democracy and ensuring voting rights. He expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's guidance on previous irregularities and urged for continuous efforts to prevent 'vote theft'.

(With inputs from agencies.)