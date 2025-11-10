Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's SNAP Rollback Amid Shutdown
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's directive to halt full SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. The 1st Circuit Court backed the decision, while Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson put a temporary hold on it, leaving the food aid program's future uncertain.
A federal judge has taken a stand against the Trump administration's order to cease providing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the government shutdown. This move comes as a relief to many states navigating the complex policy landscape.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported a Rhode Island judge's directive to fund full SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million Americans, drawing from a designated fund. The situation remains fluid, as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson enacted a temporary pause on the decision for evaluation.
Amidst the legal wrangling, the SNAP program faces an uncertain future. The case highlights tension between federal authority and states' efforts to sustain vital aid amidst political gridlock, as key figures and institutions grapple with the fallout of the ongoing shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
