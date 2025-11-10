Rewarded Criminal Neutralized in Police Encounter in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant police operation in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a notorious criminal known as Haseen was killed during an encounter late Sunday night. Haseen, a wanted offender involved in suspected cattle smuggling, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

Police received a tip-off regarding suspicious activities in Sapanawat Bamba village, where Haseen, a resident of Mainota village, was allegedly attempting illegal cow slaughter. Upon the arrival of the police, Haseen fired upon them in an effort to escape, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Sustaining bullet injuries during the encounter, Haseen was taken to the Community Health Centre in Dhaulana, but was declared brought dead. The police recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition. Haseen's criminal history spans districts including Sambhal and Gautam Buddh Nagar, with charges under the Gangsters Act. Legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities continue their investigation.

