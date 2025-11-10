Debate Erupts Over Compulsory 'Vande Mataram' in Uttar Pradesh Schools

In a controversial move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make singing 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all educational institutions. This decision has drawn criticism from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who argues that patriotism should not be enforced, citing the Constitution's guarantee of freedom of choice.

Yadav remarked that compelling individuals to perform patriotic gestures is akin to force-feeding someone their preferences. He referenced India's historical struggle for freedom and the deliberation involved in framing the Constitution, which did not mandate singing either the national anthem or song.

The decision has sparked debate over its potential to deepen social divisions, especially concerning religious beliefs. A Samajwadi Party MP noted concerns about the impact of such mandates on societal harmony, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintained that the initiative aims to inspire national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)