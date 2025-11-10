Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Compulsory 'Vande Mataram' in Uttar Pradesh Schools

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh's decision to make 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in schools, arguing that patriotism cannot be enforced. The move has triggered a debate over freedom of choice, with implications for social divisions and religious beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST
Debate Erupts Over Compulsory 'Vande Mataram' in Uttar Pradesh Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make singing 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all educational institutions. This decision has drawn criticism from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who argues that patriotism should not be enforced, citing the Constitution's guarantee of freedom of choice.

Yadav remarked that compelling individuals to perform patriotic gestures is akin to force-feeding someone their preferences. He referenced India's historical struggle for freedom and the deliberation involved in framing the Constitution, which did not mandate singing either the national anthem or song.

The decision has sparked debate over its potential to deepen social divisions, especially concerning religious beliefs. A Samajwadi Party MP noted concerns about the impact of such mandates on societal harmony, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintained that the initiative aims to inspire national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

 Global
2
Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

 India
3
Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025