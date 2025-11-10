Left Menu

Indian Repatriation Highlighted Amid Global Cybercrime Crackdown

India has repatriated a second batch of 197 nationals from Thailand involving those who fled from a cybercrime hub in Myanmar. This operation reflects the cooperation between Thai and Indian authorities to tackle transnational crimes and underscores the importance of verifying employment credentials overseas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:29 IST
Indian Repatriation Highlighted Amid Global Cybercrime Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, India has successfully repatriated a second group of its citizens from Thailand. This follows the earlier evacuation of 270 nationals, who had escaped from a notorious scam center in Myanmar and made their way to Thailand.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok announced that the 197 individuals were returned aboard two Indian Air Force flights. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand was in Mae Sot to monitor operations, expressing gratitude to the Indian government for its prompt actions.

The joint efforts between Thailand and India emphasize their commitment to combat transnational crimes, like cyber scams, and ensure cooperation in repatriating detainees from scam centers. Authorities urge Indian nationals to verify employment offers abroad, with warnings about misuse of visa-free entries.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

 Kenya
2
India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

 India
3
RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Banking

RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Bank...

 India
4
Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025