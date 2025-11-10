Indian Repatriation Highlighted Amid Global Cybercrime Crackdown
India has repatriated a second batch of 197 nationals from Thailand involving those who fled from a cybercrime hub in Myanmar. This operation reflects the cooperation between Thai and Indian authorities to tackle transnational crimes and underscores the importance of verifying employment credentials overseas.
In a significant operation, India has successfully repatriated a second group of its citizens from Thailand. This follows the earlier evacuation of 270 nationals, who had escaped from a notorious scam center in Myanmar and made their way to Thailand.
The Indian Embassy in Bangkok announced that the 197 individuals were returned aboard two Indian Air Force flights. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand was in Mae Sot to monitor operations, expressing gratitude to the Indian government for its prompt actions.
The joint efforts between Thailand and India emphasize their commitment to combat transnational crimes, like cyber scams, and ensure cooperation in repatriating detainees from scam centers. Authorities urge Indian nationals to verify employment offers abroad, with warnings about misuse of visa-free entries.
India Executes Major Evacuation from Myanmar Scam Centers