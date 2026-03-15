Indian Embassy Steps Up for CBSE Schools amid West Asia Conflict

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh intensified its outreach efforts amid the unfolding conflict in West Asia, engaging with CBSE-affiliated schools in Saudi Arabia.

Officials held a virtual meeting to inform school principals of the regional situation and the embassy's initiatives to assist the Indian community. They responded to inquiries related to CBSE board exams, which have been canceled in the Middle East due to the conflict.

This decision follows the intensification of hostilities involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which began with airstrikes on February 28, and subsequent Iranian reprisals targeting Gulf countries with US military bases.