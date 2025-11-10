Left Menu

High-Intensity Blast Rocks Red Fort Vicinity

A powerful explosion near Red Fort left several vehicles in flames and shattered nearby windows, causing injuries. Police issued a high alert, and seven fire tenders were dispatched as the area was cordoned off. The blast panicked locals and was heard across the dense area.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful explosion erupted near the Red Fort on Monday evening, sending multiple vehicles into flames and shattering window panes. Officials reported potential injuries, prompting police to issue a high alert across Delhi. Seven firefighting units rushed to the scene as the devastated area was cordoned off.

The explosion's intensity was such that it shattered windows of vehicles parked meters away and resonated in nearby buildings within the congested area. According to a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service, the blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station's gate number one, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Visuals displayed towering flames engulfing the cars, further fueling panic in the area. Eyewitnesses recounted hearing an overwhelming sound, describing how numerous vehicles were severely damaged in the aftermath of the explosion.

