Supreme Court Evaluates Controversial Election Commission's India-Wide Voter Roll Revision

The Supreme Court is set to review various pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision for a nationwide special revision of electoral rolls. Concerns address its legitimacy and potential biases, especially in Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Political parties present varying stands as the court decides the directive's constitutional validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:59 IST
The Supreme Court is set to evaluate pleas contesting the Election Commission's directive for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, starting Tuesday. The hearing will involve a panel led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Challenges to the SIR exercise have been made by various political factions, including the West Bengal Congress and CPI-M, both disputing the constitutional validity of the exercise, citing it as potentially biased and unlawful. Meanwhile, the AIADMK supports the initiative, viewing it as an essential safeguard against voter fraud.

This legal journey, seen by many as influencing key democratic processes, will involve significant electoral regions like Bihar and Tamil Nadu, where recent data recalculations from the EC have sparked controversy over alleged voter disenfranchisement and data accuracy. The hearing coincides with ongoing electoral processes, including the just-completed first phase of elections in Bihar.

