Personal Motive Behind Jakarta Mosque Explosion: Police Reveal Insights
Police are investigating the explosions at a Jakarta mosque, suggesting a personal motive rather than religious intent. Over 50 people were injured during Friday prayers, with a 17-year-old student as the chief suspect. Explosive materials and writings were found, with the suspect feeling neglected by family.
Police in Jakarta have indicated that the recent explosions at a mosque may stem from personal rather than religious motives. The blasts, which injured over 50 people during Friday prayers, occurred at a mosque located within a school complex in Kelapa Gading.
Authorities suspect a 17-year-old student is behind the attack, suggesting feelings of neglect by family may have contributed. The suspect, who underwent surgery following the incident, remains under scrutiny as officers discovered suspected explosive powder and written material.
Police spokesperson Budi Hermanto emphasized that the attack is not believed to be anti-religious, urging the public to understand the individualized nature of the suspect's motives.
