Supreme Court Calls for Nationwide Security Overhaul in Trial Courts
The Supreme Court intends to draft stringent guidelines to enhance security in trial courts amidst rising violence, often involving criminals posing as lawyers. The decision follows a plea against a Kerala high court order restricting police action in court premises. The move aims to fortify legal settings nationwide.
The Supreme Court has announced plans to establish stringent nationwide guidelines to bolster security in trial courts, following concerning incidents of violence often involving criminals disguised as lawyers. The high-profile decision seeks to prevent clashes among lawyers, police, and litigants, as observed in various regions including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
During a hearing involving a challenge from the Kerala Police Officers Association against a high court order, the bench emphasized the need for rigorous measures. The Kerala high court's ruling had restricted police from arresting individuals in court premises without prior permission from the presiding officer, except in emergencies.
The Supreme Court's move comes amid increasing violence in courtrooms, with notable incidents like the Rohini courtroom shootout. The initiative is set to address loopholes in the current security system and promises to enhance courtroom safety across India.
