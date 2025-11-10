Maharashtra's Tactical Showdown: Commandos Prep at Heritage Sites

The National Security Guard commandos, alongside Maharashtra police officers, carried out strategic anti-terror drills to assess the preparedness of various agencies. These exercises unfolded at three significant locations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including the iconic Ellora Caves, the revered Ghrishneshwar temple, and Hotel Rama International, according to an official report on Monday.

The drills attracted significant attention due to their strategic positioning at cultural and sacred sites. As a World Heritage site, Ellora Caves serves as a historical touchstone, while Ghrishneshwar temple is among the distinguished 12 'jyotirlings'. Ensuring security at these venues emphasizes the importance of readiness in safeguarding national treasures.

With participation from about 150 NSG commandos and multiple local emergency and security units, including the Government Medical College, CID, ATS, and fire brigade, the drills focused on testing communication and coordination. Furthermore, they measured the response capacity of each participating entity, underscoring the importance of integrated efforts in national security preparedness.

