Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tactical Showdown: Commandos Prep at Heritage Sites

National Security Guard commandos and Maharashtra police executed anti-terror mock drills in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to gauge the readiness of multiple agencies. Held at Ellora Caves, Ghrishneshwar temple, and Hotel Rama International, the exercises tested communication, coordination, and response capabilities with involvement from diverse local teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:05 IST
Maharashtra's Tactical Showdown: Commandos Prep at Heritage Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Guard commandos, alongside Maharashtra police officers, carried out strategic anti-terror drills to assess the preparedness of various agencies. These exercises unfolded at three significant locations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including the iconic Ellora Caves, the revered Ghrishneshwar temple, and Hotel Rama International, according to an official report on Monday.

The drills attracted significant attention due to their strategic positioning at cultural and sacred sites. As a World Heritage site, Ellora Caves serves as a historical touchstone, while Ghrishneshwar temple is among the distinguished 12 'jyotirlings'. Ensuring security at these venues emphasizes the importance of readiness in safeguarding national treasures.

With participation from about 150 NSG commandos and multiple local emergency and security units, including the Government Medical College, CID, ATS, and fire brigade, the drills focused on testing communication and coordination. Furthermore, they measured the response capacity of each participating entity, underscoring the importance of integrated efforts in national security preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

 Global
3
Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025