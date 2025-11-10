President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Angolan Parliament, Deepens Ties

In a historic and symbolic gesture of strengthening South-South solidarity and democratic camaraderie, President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the National Assembly of Angola in Luanda during her landmark state visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Angola, marking a significant milestone in the steadily growing India–Angola partnership.

President Murmu’s address underscored the deep-rooted historical, political, and economic ties between the two nations, highlighting shared values, common aspirations, and mutual opportunities for future collaboration.

Warm Welcome and Shared Democratic Spirit

President Murmu was received with warmth and enthusiasm at the National Assembly by H.E. Carolina Cerqueira, President of the Angolan National Assembly. In her welcoming remarks, Cerqueira hailed President Murmu’s visit as “a new era in Angola–India bilateral relations.” She praised India’s development strides and commended its steadfast support to Africa in areas ranging from technology to education.

In her address to the Assembly, President Murmu spoke of the shared legacy of anti-colonial struggle and the enduring values of democracy, freedom, and resilience that bind India and Angola. She observed:

“India, the world’s largest democracy, and Angola, one of Africa’s most vibrant democracies, are natural partners in promoting inclusive governance, peace, and development.”

She advocated for greater parliamentary exchanges between the two nations to deepen mutual understanding and people-to-people connections, suggesting structured visits, dialogue forums, and exchange programmes between MPs and legislative institutions.

Applauding Inclusive Governance and Women’s Leadership

The President lauded Angola’s commitment to gender inclusivity, particularly noting that over 39% of Angola’s parliamentarians are women—placing it among the global leaders in gender-balanced legislatures. She called it an “inspiring example of inclusive governance”, and drew parallels with India’s recent legislative progress on enhancing women’s representation in its own democratic institutions.

President Murmu stated:

“Empowering women is not just a social imperative—it is a democratic and developmental necessity. India and Angola are both making remarkable strides in this direction.”

Deepening Economic and Strategic Cooperation

In her remarks on bilateral ties, President Murmu reaffirmed that economic and trade relations form a core pillar of India–Angola cooperation. She noted that energy collaboration, particularly in the petroleum and natural gas sectors, has been a longstanding area of engagement and continues to grow.

She also emphasized emerging domains of bilateral collaboration, including:

Digital technology and e-governance solutions

Defence cooperation and capacity building

Agriculture and sustainable food systems

Food processing and value chain development

“Our partnership is multidimensional and future-facing. We must work together to diversify and deepen our economic engagement,” the President said.

Supporting Angola’s Development Journey

The President praised Angola’s post-war recovery and rapid development, commending its efforts in infrastructure modernisation, energy security, agricultural transformation, and governance reforms. She acknowledged Angola’s growing role as a regional leader and influencer, especially in its current role as Chair of the African Union (AU).

“Angola is a rising force in Africa’s growth story, and India is proud to partner in its development journey,” she added.

A Call for Global South Solidarity

Touching upon broader global developments, President Murmu raised concerns about conflicts and uncertainties affecting international peace and economic stability, particularly their disproportionate impact on the Global South.

She reiterated India’s unwavering support for Africa’s development agenda, calling for closer cooperation among developing countries to safeguard mutual interests in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

“We must stand together—India and Angola, and the Global South—to shape a future of peace, prosperity, and dignity for our people,” the President emphasized.

Honouring Angola’s National Heroes

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, Angola’s founding father and first President. Neto, a revered symbol of national pride and liberation, led Angola through its historic struggle for independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

The President’s homage reflected India’s deep respect for Angola’s sovereign journey and its own solidarity with liberation movements across Africa.

Cultural Engagement and Historical Appreciation

President Murmu also visited the Fortaleza de São Miguel, a 16th-century Portuguese fortress turned Museum of the Armed Forces in Luanda. The museum chronicles Angola’s military history, including its anti-colonial resistance, and provided a cultural and historical dimension to the President’s state visit.

The visit emphasized India’s appreciation of Angola’s heritage and resilience, and the shared values of freedom, sovereignty, and dignity.

Indian Diaspora Outreach

Later in the evening, President Murmu is scheduled to address the Indian community in Luanda, recognizing their contribution to strengthening India–Angola ties. The Indian diaspora in Angola, though small, plays a crucial role in sectors such as healthcare, education, trade, and construction.

Her interaction is expected to focus on India’s global engagement, the role of diaspora as ambassadors of Indian values, and new opportunities under India’s Act East Africa policy.

A Vision for the Future

President Murmu’s historic address to the Angolan Parliament has deep symbolic and strategic significance, reaffirming India’s commitment to:

Strengthen South-South cooperation

Build resilient, inclusive partnerships with African nations

Enhance collaboration on democracy, development, and diplomacy

Promote peace, progress, and equity in the Global South

As Angola celebrates its Golden Jubilee of independence, India’s presence at this milestone reaffirms that Africa remains central to India's foreign policy, and that the India–Angola partnership is poised for a dynamic and collaborative future.