Rajasthan on High Alert: Ensuring Vigilance After Delhi Explosion

Rajasthan Police sounded the alarm on heightened vigilance throughout the state on Monday, following an explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi. The police took measures to prevent any potential threats, emphasizing the need for intensified security across the region.

In an advisory, DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma ordered maximum deployment of officers at railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, and other crowded venues. Bomb Disposal Squads were also instructed to remain on high alert to thwart any imminent dangers. High-ranking officials were tasked with overseeing the security enhancement directly.

The advisory also prioritized technological surveillance, as Sharma instructed constant monitoring of CCTV footage for suspicious activities and urged social media teams to counter any false information disseminated online. Compliance with these orders has been mandated for all police commissioners and Range IGPs, ensuring a unified response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)