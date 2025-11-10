Left Menu

High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast

A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in eight deaths, prompting Haryana to issue a high alert. Special vigilance is maintained, especially in NCR areas. The explosion comes after explosives were found linked to a terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed, with eight arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:49 IST
High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast
  • Country:
  • India

Following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, Haryana is maintaining a high alert, focusing its vigilance on the NCR areas.

The explosion on Monday evening destroyed several vehicles and left 24 injured. Authorities urge the public to report suspicious activities immediately.

This incident is connected to the discovery of explosive materials linked to a terror operation involving Jaish-e-Mohammed, with several arrests already made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

 India
3
High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

 India
4
Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025