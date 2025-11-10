High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast

Following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, Haryana is maintaining a high alert, focusing its vigilance on the NCR areas.

The explosion on Monday evening destroyed several vehicles and left 24 injured. Authorities urge the public to report suspicious activities immediately.

This incident is connected to the discovery of explosive materials linked to a terror operation involving Jaish-e-Mohammed, with several arrests already made.

