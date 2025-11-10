High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast
A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in eight deaths, prompting Haryana to issue a high alert. Special vigilance is maintained, especially in NCR areas. The explosion comes after explosives were found linked to a terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed, with eight arrests made.
Following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, Haryana is maintaining a high alert, focusing its vigilance on the NCR areas.
The explosion on Monday evening destroyed several vehicles and left 24 injured. Authorities urge the public to report suspicious activities immediately.
This incident is connected to the discovery of explosive materials linked to a terror operation involving Jaish-e-Mohammed, with several arrests already made.
