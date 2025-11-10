Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall
A porter working with the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district died after falling into a gorge. The incident happened in the Sawjian border area when 30-year-old Mushtaq slipped from a hill. Authorities have recovered his body and police are investigating the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when a porter employed with the Border Security Force (BSF) fatally fell into a gorge.
The unfortunate event occurred in the Sawjian border region when Mushtaq, aged 30, lost his footing on a hillside and plummeted to his death. The authorities have since retrieved his body from the scene.
Local officials confirmed that Mushtaq was serving as a porter with the BSF at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic loss.
