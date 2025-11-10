Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when a porter employed with the Border Security Force (BSF) fatally fell into a gorge.

The unfortunate event occurred in the Sawjian border region when Mushtaq, aged 30, lost his footing on a hillside and plummeted to his death. The authorities have since retrieved his body from the scene.

Local officials confirmed that Mushtaq was serving as a porter with the BSF at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)