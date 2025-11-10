Left Menu

Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, security forces have killed at least 20 Taliban militants in two separate operations. The operations, based on intelligence, targeted areas in Shawal and Dara Adam Khel. The military aims to eliminate terrorism under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

  Pakistan

In a significant clampdown on militancy, Pakistan's security forces have successfully neutralized at least 20 Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. These operations are part of a broader effort to curtail the influence of foreign-sponsored terrorism in the region.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, confirmed that eight terrorists were eliminated in Shawal, North Waziristan, during an intelligence-led operation conducted between November 8 and 9. This was achieved through decisive engagement by the security forces.

Furthermore, another operation in the Dara Adam Khel District resulted in the death of 12 militants following an intense gunfight. The military continues to conduct sanitization operations to ensure the complete eradication of terrorist elements, bolstered by the ongoing Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

