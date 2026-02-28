CBI Cracks Down on Former Ordnance Factory Official in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a Disproportionate Assets case against a former Chief General Manager of the Ordnance Equipment Factory in Firozabad. Currently stationed at Troop Comforts Ltd. Training Academy, Kanpur, the official, from the Indian Ordnance Factory Services (Batch 1998), faces allegations of accumulating wealth largely unaccounted for by his known income sources.

Suspicions of illicit enrichment point to assets worth Rs 55,58,471 amassed between April 2022 and December 2025, marking a substantial 73.28% more than what his income could justify. Armed with search warrants, CBI teams raided five locations across Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Kanpur on February 27, 2026, recovering incriminating evidence that included documents of immovable properties, extensive financial records, and details of luxury vehicles.

Among the seized assets were three residential properties in Agra, Lucknow, and Bareilly, along with jewelry valued at approximately Rs 49 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The investigation remains active as authorities work on piecing together the financial intricacies of the accused's transactions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)