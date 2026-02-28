Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Former Ordnance Factory Official in Disproportionate Assets Case

The CBI has initiated a case against a former Chief General Manager of Ordnance Equipment Factory due to alleged disproportionate assets. Raids conducted across multiple locations led to the recovery of substantial documents, jewelry, cash, and property details. The probe into the illicit enrichment charges is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:41 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Former Ordnance Factory Official in Disproportionate Assets Case
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a Disproportionate Assets case against a former Chief General Manager of the Ordnance Equipment Factory in Firozabad. Currently stationed at Troop Comforts Ltd. Training Academy, Kanpur, the official, from the Indian Ordnance Factory Services (Batch 1998), faces allegations of accumulating wealth largely unaccounted for by his known income sources.

Suspicions of illicit enrichment point to assets worth Rs 55,58,471 amassed between April 2022 and December 2025, marking a substantial 73.28% more than what his income could justify. Armed with search warrants, CBI teams raided five locations across Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Kanpur on February 27, 2026, recovering incriminating evidence that included documents of immovable properties, extensive financial records, and details of luxury vehicles.

Among the seized assets were three residential properties in Agra, Lucknow, and Bareilly, along with jewelry valued at approximately Rs 49 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The investigation remains active as authorities work on piecing together the financial intricacies of the accused's transactions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

 Global
2
Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

 India
3
Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

 Global
4
Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026