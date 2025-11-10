Left Menu

Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan

Several countries expressed serious concerns over reported violence against civilians in Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces are clashing with the Sudanese army, with civilians in al-Fashir facing dire conditions, including being shot, targeted by drones, and crushed by vehicles. Nations demand an immediate end to the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:11 IST
Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Several nations, including Canada, Norway, and Australia, voiced grave concerns on Monday regarding reports of systematic violence against civilians in Sudan, where the Rapid Support Forces are locked in conflict with the Sudanese army.

In a unified statement, the countries condemned the atrocities in strong terms, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Eyewitness reports from al-Fashir recount civilians suffering from shootings, drone attacks, and being crushed by trucks amidst the RSF's incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025