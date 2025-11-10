Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan
Several countries expressed serious concerns over reported violence against civilians in Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces are clashing with the Sudanese army, with civilians in al-Fashir facing dire conditions, including being shot, targeted by drones, and crushed by vehicles. Nations demand an immediate end to the violence.
Several nations, including Canada, Norway, and Australia, voiced grave concerns on Monday regarding reports of systematic violence against civilians in Sudan, where the Rapid Support Forces are locked in conflict with the Sudanese army.
In a unified statement, the countries condemned the atrocities in strong terms, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Eyewitness reports from al-Fashir recount civilians suffering from shootings, drone attacks, and being crushed by trucks amidst the RSF's incursion.
