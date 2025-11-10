Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan

Several nations, including Canada, Norway, and Australia, voiced grave concerns on Monday regarding reports of systematic violence against civilians in Sudan, where the Rapid Support Forces are locked in conflict with the Sudanese army.

In a unified statement, the countries condemned the atrocities in strong terms, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Eyewitness reports from al-Fashir recount civilians suffering from shootings, drone attacks, and being crushed by trucks amidst the RSF's incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)