Sri Lanka Arrests 14 Indian Fishermen Amidst Tensions

Sri Lanka's Navy announced on Monday the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen and the seizure of their fishing boat, accused of fishing illicitly within the country's territorial waters.

On the night of November 9, the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an Indian fishing vessel near Analativu Island, Jaffna, capturing 14 fishermen suspected of poaching. The Northern Naval Command reported observing a fleet of Indian boats engaged in illegal activities in the region.

The apprehended boat and fishermen were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi for further legal actions. This incident underscores the ongoing bilateral tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, with past incidents often leading to confrontations and boat seizures.