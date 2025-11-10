Amit Shah's Urgent Response to Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an urgent visit to LNJP hospital following a fatal blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. The explosion, which occurred at a traffic signal, claimed at least eight lives and left twenty-four injured.

The high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car, causing significant damage. With the area bustling with people, chaos ensued, resulting in numerous vehicles being engulfed in flames. The injured were swiftly transported to LNJP hospital, situated just a few kilometers away.

Shah, accompanied by senior police officers and medical staff, personally met with victims and assessed their condition. He also held discussions with the Delhi police chief and the Intelligence Bureau director to update on the situation. Shah directed the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency, and forensic teams to conduct a thorough investigation at the blast site.

(With inputs from agencies.)