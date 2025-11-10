Constitutional Shake-Up: Pakistan's Military Empowerment Sparks Democracy Concerns

The upper house of Pakistan's parliament has passed constitutional changes that expand the army chief's authority while curbing the Supreme Court's role. These reforms, which quickly moved through the Senate, have sparked alarm among opposition parties worried about the implications for democracy.

Under the new measures, army chief Asim Munir will assume overall command, including air and naval forces, and enjoy lifetime immunity post-tenure. A new Federal Constitutional Court will handle key cases, bypassing the Supreme Court, which has previously held the government accountable. Critics argue this concentrates power within the ruling coalition.

Despite opposition walkouts, the government believes it has the necessary parliamentary support to enact these changes. The amendments mark a significant shift in Pakistan's power dynamics, with potential long-term effects on governance and judicial independence.

