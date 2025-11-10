Shocking Allegations Against Primary School Teacher
A primary school teacher in Haldaur has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. The incident reportedly occurred in the teacher’s car. An FIR has been filed under the POCSO Act, and a search is underway to apprehend the teacher following a written complaint by the victim.
In a disturbing incident, a primary school teacher in Haldaur has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the police, the alleged assault took place in the suspect's car on a Sunday evening.
The Station House Officer, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that an FIR was registered on Monday, citing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The police have initiated a search to locate the accused teacher, based on a written complaint filed in connection to this grievous accusation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
