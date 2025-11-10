Left Menu

Shocking Allegations Against Primary School Teacher

A primary school teacher in Haldaur has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. The incident reportedly occurred in the teacher’s car. An FIR has been filed under the POCSO Act, and a search is underway to apprehend the teacher following a written complaint by the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:40 IST
Shocking Allegations Against Primary School Teacher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a primary school teacher in Haldaur has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the police, the alleged assault took place in the suspect's car on a Sunday evening.

The Station House Officer, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that an FIR was registered on Monday, citing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police have initiated a search to locate the accused teacher, based on a written complaint filed in connection to this grievous accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigatio...

 India
2
Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

 India
3
U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim Davis

U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim...

 Global
4
Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025