Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has issued an arrest warrant for former petroleum minister Timipre Sylva. Sylva is accused of conspiring in the dishonest conversion of $14.86 million related to an investment in a refinery project. A Federal High Court has sanctioned the warrant.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria announced on Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for ex-petroleum minister Timipre Sylva. Sylva is wanted for his alleged involvement in a $14.86 million fraud linked to an oil refinery project.
The funds in question were invested by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd. The warrant was issued by a Federal High Court in Lagos, authorizing Sylva's detention for questioning.
Justice D.I. Dipeolu has called on law enforcement agencies to aid in bringing Sylva before the commission for questioning regarding the criminal offense allegedly committed. Sylva, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023, could not be reached for comment.
