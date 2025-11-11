High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

A high alert was issued across Haryana on Monday evening following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed eight lives, officials confirmed.

The explosion gutted a moving car and damaged multiple vehicles in the vicinity. Police have intensified checks at state borders, public transport hubs, and historical sites. Haryana DGP O P Singh urged the public to report suspicious activity.

The explosion coincided with a massive seizure of suspected explosives and arms from Faridabad. Authorities arrested several individuals, revealing a terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)