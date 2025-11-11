High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast
A high alert was issued in Haryana following an explosion near Red Fort in Delhi that killed eight people. Police are on vigilance, checking vehicles and public places. Several people, including doctors, have been detained in connection with a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
A high alert was issued across Haryana on Monday evening following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed eight lives, officials confirmed.
The explosion gutted a moving car and damaged multiple vehicles in the vicinity. Police have intensified checks at state borders, public transport hubs, and historical sites. Haryana DGP O P Singh urged the public to report suspicious activity.
The explosion coincided with a massive seizure of suspected explosives and arms from Faridabad. Authorities arrested several individuals, revealing a terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning multiple states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
