Diplomatic Dialogues: Syria Meets U.S. in Washington

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions to strengthen bilateral relations and address regional issues. The meeting, held in Washington, included the foreign ministers of both nations, highlighting diplomatic efforts between the two countries.

Updated: 11-11-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 01:19 IST
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions in Washington on Monday. Their talks aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and tackling regional issues of mutual concern.

The engagement underscored the two countries' commitment to addressing pressing matters collaboratively. Accompanying the presidents at the table were the foreign ministers of Syria and the U.S., indicating the importance of these discussions.

This meeting reflects a strategic step toward improving dialogue and cooperation between the U.S. and Syria, amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

