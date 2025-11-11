Diplomatic Dialogues: Syria Meets U.S. in Washington

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions in Washington on Monday. Their talks aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and tackling regional issues of mutual concern.

The engagement underscored the two countries' commitment to addressing pressing matters collaboratively. Accompanying the presidents at the table were the foreign ministers of Syria and the U.S., indicating the importance of these discussions.

This meeting reflects a strategic step toward improving dialogue and cooperation between the U.S. and Syria, amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)