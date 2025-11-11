Supreme Court to Rule on Fate of Late-Arriving Mail Ballots

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the issue of whether states can count mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, a topic that has become a focal point of former President Donald Trump's critiques.

The challenge arose from an appeal in Mississippi, where a Republican-appointed panel had previously ruled that counting such ballots violated federal law. This decision contradicts practices in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

A ruling is expected by June 2026, with potential widespread impact on the handling of ballots in future elections, amidst ongoing debates and legislation attempts in various Republican-led states.