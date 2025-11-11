Left Menu

Supreme Court to Rule on Fate of Late-Arriving Mail Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to determine the legality of counting late-arriving mail ballots in state elections. This decision, prompted by Mississippi's appeal, could have national consequences, as several states allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted even if they arrive later.

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the issue of whether states can count mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, a topic that has become a focal point of former President Donald Trump's critiques.

The challenge arose from an appeal in Mississippi, where a Republican-appointed panel had previously ruled that counting such ballots violated federal law. This decision contradicts practices in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

A ruling is expected by June 2026, with potential widespread impact on the handling of ballots in future elections, amidst ongoing debates and legislation attempts in various Republican-led states.

