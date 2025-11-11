Tug of War: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Myrnohrad
Ukraine and Russia provide opposing reports of clashes around Myrnohrad as Moscow encircles the town. Amidst logistical challenges, Ukraine claims steadfast defense and supply lines, while Russia asserts advances. The battle for strategic positions continues, with both sides highlighting different narratives of territorial gains.
The escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia has once again centered on the embattled town of Myrnohrad. As Ukraine and Russia present conflicting reports, Russian forces reportedly encircle the town, while Ukrainians maintain they are holding positions and ensuring supply deliveries despite challenges.
Pokrovsk has emerged as a critical target for Russian troops as they push westward in their campaign to seize the Donetsk region. With ongoing clashes, Russian forces are also reported to be moving through villages in the Zaporizhzhia region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underlined the resilience of Ukrainian troops in the area.
Ukraine's military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted the Ukrainian strategy of leveraging urban terrains to blunt Russia's advances, as the battlefield remains dynamic. The Russian Defense Ministry claims advances, capturing three villages. Observers note increased 'grey zones' indicating contested territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
