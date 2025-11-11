Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Condolences and Investigations

In a tragic turn of events, a high-intensity explosion occurred near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, resulting in at least nine fatalities and injuries to 20 others. The blast took place when a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal, officials reported.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. His expressions of solidarity come as investigations into the attack intensify.

Authorities are delving into the details surrounding the explosion, with initial probes suggesting that the possibility of a suicide bomber attack is being closely examined. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting calls for heightened security measures.

