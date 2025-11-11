Left Menu

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Condolences and Investigations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his sorrow over a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed nine people and injured 20. The explosion occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal. Authorities are investigating the possibility of a suicide bombing.

Updated: 11-11-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a high-intensity explosion occurred near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, resulting in at least nine fatalities and injuries to 20 others. The blast took place when a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal, officials reported.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. His expressions of solidarity come as investigations into the attack intensify.

Authorities are delving into the details surrounding the explosion, with initial probes suggesting that the possibility of a suicide bomber attack is being closely examined. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting calls for heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

