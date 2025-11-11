Uncovering the Faridabad Terror Plot: Arrests and Explosives

In a significant security operation, Faridabad witnessed heightened vigilance on Tuesday following the discovery of a massive explosives stash. Approximately 2,900 kg of explosives were found in rooms rented by a Kashmiri doctor suspected of terrorist activities.

Officials have linked the explosives to a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. Investigators zeroed in on Al Falah University, questioning staff and uncovering links to suspected terrorists.

Authorities have arrested eight individuals, including doctors, as part of a larger crackdown on a well-organized terror module with connections to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)