Left Menu

Uncovering the Faridabad Terror Plot: Arrests and Explosives

An extensive search operation in Faridabad follows the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives linked to a terror module involving doctors from Al Falah University. The blast near Delhi's Red Fort is connected to this plot. Eight arrests were made, revealing arms and serious security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:59 IST
Uncovering the Faridabad Terror Plot: Arrests and Explosives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Faridabad witnessed heightened vigilance on Tuesday following the discovery of a massive explosives stash. Approximately 2,900 kg of explosives were found in rooms rented by a Kashmiri doctor suspected of terrorist activities.

Officials have linked the explosives to a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. Investigators zeroed in on Al Falah University, questioning staff and uncovering links to suspected terrorists.

Authorities have arrested eight individuals, including doctors, as part of a larger crackdown on a well-organized terror module with connections to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India
2
Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

 India
3
Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

 India
4
Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth Potential

Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025