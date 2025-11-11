Explosive Demolition in South Korea: A Race Against Time
In Ulsan, South Korea, a desperate effort to recover missing workers led to the explosive demolition of two unstable structures. The collapse of a decommissioned heating facility had trapped several workers. With a precarious site, recovery operations were risky, prompting a criminal investigation post-recovery.
In Ulsan, South Korea, urgent efforts unfolded on Tuesday to recover workers from the wreckage of a collapsed industrial facility. A team demolished two towering structures, deemed unstable, with explosives, aiming to reach two missing individuals presumed dead, in a scene fraught with danger and difficulty.
The unfortunate incident involved a power station's decommissioned heating facility where nine individuals were conducting preparatory work for demolition. Tragically, seven workers remained trapped after the structure's unexpected collapse. Only two were swiftly rescued in the immediate aftermath, while three bodies have since been recovered.
The operation's complexity was exacerbated by the precarious condition of remaining structures, which stood at about 60 meters tall. For safety reasons, heavy machinery usage was limited. Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon announced that a criminal investigation is set to proceed following the completion of recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
