Left Menu

Explosive Demolition in South Korea: A Race Against Time

In Ulsan, South Korea, a desperate effort to recover missing workers led to the explosive demolition of two unstable structures. The collapse of a decommissioned heating facility had trapped several workers. With a precarious site, recovery operations were risky, prompting a criminal investigation post-recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:25 IST
Explosive Demolition in South Korea: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In Ulsan, South Korea, urgent efforts unfolded on Tuesday to recover workers from the wreckage of a collapsed industrial facility. A team demolished two towering structures, deemed unstable, with explosives, aiming to reach two missing individuals presumed dead, in a scene fraught with danger and difficulty.

The unfortunate incident involved a power station's decommissioned heating facility where nine individuals were conducting preparatory work for demolition. Tragically, seven workers remained trapped after the structure's unexpected collapse. Only two were swiftly rescued in the immediate aftermath, while three bodies have since been recovered.

The operation's complexity was exacerbated by the precarious condition of remaining structures, which stood at about 60 meters tall. For safety reasons, heavy machinery usage was limited. Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon announced that a criminal investigation is set to proceed following the completion of recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India
2
Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

 India
3
Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

 India
4
Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth Potential

Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025