Iran at Crossroads: U.S. Messages and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh disclosed on Tuesday that the United States has been conveying conflicting messages through third-party countries about ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Iran emphasizes its goal for a 'peaceful nuclear agreement' but stands united on upholding national security, Khatibzadeh stated at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate.

He stressed Tehran's consistent claim that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, thereby countering any international assumptions.

