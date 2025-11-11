Iran at Crossroads: U.S. Messages and Nuclear Negotiations
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister revealed that the U.S. has been sending mixed messages regarding nuclear talks. Iran remains firm on its national security stance while aiming for a peaceful nuclear agreement and denies intentions to develop nuclear weapons.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh disclosed on Tuesday that the United States has been conveying conflicting messages through third-party countries about ongoing nuclear negotiations.
Iran emphasizes its goal for a 'peaceful nuclear agreement' but stands united on upholding national security, Khatibzadeh stated at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate.
He stressed Tehran's consistent claim that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, thereby countering any international assumptions.
