Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

In a dynamic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocated for a dual-alert system to enhance road safety, taking cues from Kerala's model. He emphasized that the public should receive alerts before facing penalties, aiming to reduce traffic violations through warnings.

Addressing rising road accidents, Naidu underscored the importance of educating the populace on traffic rules and helmet usage. Additionally, he urged for immediate road repairs and proper drainage upkeep to ensure safer commutes, especially during inclement weather.

Highlighting employment and administration reforms, the Chief Minister called for structured job fairs and mandated an anti-corruption overhaul in registrar offices, setting deadlines for operational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)