Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a strategy that first sends alerts on traffic violations to people's phones before issuing challans. Aiming to reduce road accidents and improve public awareness, Naidu also emphasized road maintenance, crowd management, job creation, and eliminating corruption in registrar offices.
In a dynamic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocated for a dual-alert system to enhance road safety, taking cues from Kerala's model. He emphasized that the public should receive alerts before facing penalties, aiming to reduce traffic violations through warnings.
Addressing rising road accidents, Naidu underscored the importance of educating the populace on traffic rules and helmet usage. Additionally, he urged for immediate road repairs and proper drainage upkeep to ensure safer commutes, especially during inclement weather.
Highlighting employment and administration reforms, the Chief Minister called for structured job fairs and mandated an anti-corruption overhaul in registrar offices, setting deadlines for operational improvements.
