Controversy Over Municipal Corporation Mergers in Rajasthan

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP-led Rajasthan government's decision to merge municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota. He argues this move, reversing his 2019 policy, is politically motivated and detrimental to urban development in these rapidly growing cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:08 IST
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed strong opposition to the recent decision by the Rajasthan government to merge municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota. Gehlot, who was instrumental in creating separate corporations during his tenure, denounces the move as 'short-sighted and politically motivated'.

The merger consolidates the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation into a single entity, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. This decision follows the expiration of the boards' tenures in both corporations, with Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Punam appointed as the interim administrator.

Gehlot argues that smaller administrative units are essential for better management, particularly in cities like Jaipur where the population exceeds 60 lakh. He suggests the decision undermines effective governance and hampers urban development in rapidly expanding cities like Jodhpur and Kota.

