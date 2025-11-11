Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

In a startling incident that intensified security concerns, several people were injured following a blast outside a court in Pakistan's national capital. The explosion occurred on Tuesday near a district and sessions court located in the G-11 area, authorities confirmed.

Initial reports, primarily from the Dawn newspaper, highlighted the chaos and urgency that gripped the region in the immediate aftermath of the explosion. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, facilitating the transportation of the injured to nearby hospitals.

This incident underscores ongoing challenges related to security in the region, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and comprehensive measures to safeguard the populace and public institutions.

