Partha Chatterjee: Freed After 3 Years Amidst Supporters' Cheers

Partha Chatterjee, the former West Bengal education minister embroiled in the SSC recruitment scam, has been granted bail, marking his release after more than three years in detention.

His freedom was secured following the conclusion of witness examinations in associated cases investigated by the CBI, with conditions met in both CBI and ED cases previously.

Supporters of Chatterjee gathered outside his hospital in Mukundapur, South Kolkata, chanting slogans as he returned home, painting an emotional picture of political loyalty and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)