Mystery Surrounds Red Fort Car Blast: A Family's Shock

Police have taken the mother of Umar Nabi for DNA testing after a car explosion near Red Fort. Umar is suspected of driving the car involved. The family claims ignorance of his alleged terror ties, emphasizing his quiet nature. The investigation, linked to a larger terror plot in Faridabad, continues under NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:17 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a key step in the investigation of a car explosion near the Red Fort by conducting a DNA test on the mother of the suspected driver. The explosion on Monday resulted in 12 fatalities.

Umar Nabi, a faculty member in Faridabad, is suspected of driving the Hyundai i20 involved, according to police reports. The family, in a state of disbelief, has been grappling with the shocking allegations against him.

Officials have detained three individuals involved in the car's transaction while awaiting final forensic results. The investigation, pointing towards a terror module, has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

