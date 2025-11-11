Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's Capital

A devastating suicide attack claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left 20 others injured outside a court complex in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday. According to state media, the attack took place near the entrance of the G-11 area court premises.

The state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported that rescue officials have retrieved 12 bodies, and the injured have been rushed to PIMS Hospital. Additionally, fragments of the suicide bomber, including the head, were found at the scene, confirming the attack as a suicide bombing.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast, which coincided with failed discussions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regarding counter-terrorism measures. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to hold those responsible accountable.

