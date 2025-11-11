Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's Capital

At least 12 people died and 20 were injured in a suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan's capital. The incident occurred near the court's entrance in the G-11 area. No group claimed responsibility, but it followed unsuccessful talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban on terrorism issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating suicide attack claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left 20 others injured outside a court complex in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday. According to state media, the attack took place near the entrance of the G-11 area court premises.

The state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported that rescue officials have retrieved 12 bodies, and the injured have been rushed to PIMS Hospital. Additionally, fragments of the suicide bomber, including the head, were found at the scene, confirming the attack as a suicide bombing.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast, which coincided with failed discussions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regarding counter-terrorism measures. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to hold those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

 India
2
Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

 Global
3
Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

 India
4
Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025