Blast at Red Fort: NIA Takes Charge to Investigate Possible Terror Link

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially transferred the investigation of the recent blast near Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), signaling a possible link to terrorism as the agency handles solely terror cases, according to sources.

This development follows a tragic incident that has led to 12 fatalities, prompting a heightened response from the government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation across the national capital and the country mere hours after the blast.

Further meetings have been called by Shah to ensure a thorough investigation, with top intelligence and investigating bodies delving into the details of the incident. The blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle at a Red Fort traffic signal, severely impacting public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)