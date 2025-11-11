Left Menu

Blast at Red Fort: NIA Takes Charge to Investigate Possible Terror Link

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now probing a blast near Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives. This move suggests a potential terror connection, as the NIA investigates only terror-related incidents. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely supervising the security situation in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:20 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially transferred the investigation of the recent blast near Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), signaling a possible link to terrorism as the agency handles solely terror cases, according to sources.

This development follows a tragic incident that has led to 12 fatalities, prompting a heightened response from the government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation across the national capital and the country mere hours after the blast.

Further meetings have been called by Shah to ensure a thorough investigation, with top intelligence and investigating bodies delving into the details of the incident. The blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle at a Red Fort traffic signal, severely impacting public safety.

